Trending

Samsung SP-A600B review

This sensibly priced and well-specified projector is very easy to live with Tested at £1200.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A quality offering at a sensible price – pleasant to live with, easy to admire

For

  • Colour realism
  • black depth
  • good spec
  • quiet
  • decent value

Against

  • Fiddly to install
  • some picture noise
  • motion could be better

Samsung? Making a projector? Actually it's not as unlikely as you might think: the Korean giant has quite a record with business-orientated projectors, particularly those manbag-friendly miniature designs so beloved of sales types.

The SP-A600B is aimed at home cinema enthusiasts, its 1920 x 1080 DLP chipset and six-segment colour wheel promising much in a class dominated by LCD projectors, and it's elegantly turned out, too, all sultry curves and lustrous black lacquer.

Even its on-screen menus display an elegance that eludes many rivals, with a simple structure any Samsung TV owner will recognise.

Permanent installation is best
Such approachability makes the SP-A600B easy to live with: the only downside is that it lacks the vertical lens-shift system found in many competitors.

You'll have to faff around with the supporting feet to place the image where you'd like it, which could get irksome if you're planning to use the Samsung only occasionally. For a permanent installation, however, it's not an issue.

Extremely quiet performer
In use, the '600B is admirably quiet. It's also able to deliver a great picture. Fed with Blu-ray, colours are terrific, the Samsung thriving with both the muted palette of The Hurt Locker's desert sequences and the more dramatic hues of Pixar's wondrous Up.

Black levels and contrast are fine too, at least for the price. Some visible noise is apparent on most transfers, especially in darker scenes, and even with the noise reduction mode switched on, it's never entirely eliminated. And, with HDTV, some motion can seem less smooth than we'd like.

Otherwise there's much to admire here.

Read all our projector Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeDLP Projector
ManufacturerSamsung
Product LineHome Cinema
Manufacturer Part NumberSPA600BX/EN
Product NameSamsung SP-A600B
Product ModelSP-A600B

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom1.3x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness1000 lm
Contrast Ratio3,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life3000 Hour
Lamp Power220 W
Lamp TypeUHP
Number of Lamps1
Economy Mode Lamp Life4000 Hour

Physical Characteristics

Width343 mm
Depth347 mm
Weight Approximate4.70 kg
Height162 mm
Dimensions162 mm (H): 343 mm (W): 347 mm (D)

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront

Warranty

Limited Warranty3 Year