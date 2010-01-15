Putting a price against the products we review remains as essential as ever with our mantra of ‘performance per pound'.



We've seen B450 and B650 screens from Samsung, but this is our first look at a B550 model, which foregoes 100Hz and offers a lower claimed contrast ratio. But we're impressed.



Watching brilliant sci-fi thriller District 9, the deathly dark black levels are what strikes us first. When the action requires it, this set is capable of rock-solid blacks with good insight, too.



Well specified for the money

From this foundation we're treated to a wide range of colours that make for a vivid, lustrous and three-dimensional looking picture.



It's suitably well-specified, too, with four HDMI inputs, including one on the side, kept company by a USB connection. It boasts the necessary pixels for a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and you'll find the usual digital and analogue tuners.



A smart swivel stand and easy on the eye styling – it's part of Samsung's Crystal TV range – ensure a nigh-on complete package.



The only stain on the spec sheet is a fairly ropey pair of speakers. Samsung makes a song and dance of the ‘down-firing' design, but the less said about the cluttered sound the better.



Excellent picture quality

So we'll stick to the picture, which is simply excellent – and almost hard to believe when the price is taken in to account.



Switch to DVD with old favourite Blood Diamond and it's an insightful, bright, and sharp image that has no issue displaying fast motion, dark scenes or colourful vistas.



Standard definition from the TV tuner is clean and clear, too, with a natural colour balance and an impressive sense of depth.



The LE37B550 continues Samsung's good work of late. An assured all-rounder when it comes to producing images and at a staggering price for its size, it's a winner – though we implore you to treat it to some better speakers.

