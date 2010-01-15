Trending

Samsung LE37B550 review

At this kind of price, this Samsung represents staggeringly good value. Couple that with great performance and you've got a winning television Tested at £550.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Delivering top-notch pictures at a rock-bottom price, this set will take some beating for value

For

  • Full HD
  • superb black levels
  • clean tuner
  • brilliant all-round picture quality

Against

  • Poor sound

Putting a price against the products we review remains as essential as ever with our mantra of ‘performance per pound'.

Manufacturers are under stricter limitations over setting prices, so, with the wealth of retailers around, especially online, there can be a huge variance in price. This is good news for punters.

We've seen B450 and B650 screens from Samsung, but this is our first look at a B550 model, which foregoes 100Hz and offers a lower claimed contrast ratio. But we're impressed.

Watching brilliant sci-fi thriller District 9, the deathly dark black levels are what strikes us first. When the action requires it, this set is capable of rock-solid blacks with good insight, too.

Well specified for the money
From this foundation we're treated to a wide range of colours that make for a vivid, lustrous and three-dimensional looking picture.

It's suitably well-specified, too, with four HDMI inputs, including one on the side, kept company by a USB connection. It boasts the necessary pixels for a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and you'll find the usual digital and analogue tuners.

A smart swivel stand and easy on the eye styling – it's part of Samsung's Crystal TV range – ensure a nigh-on complete package.

The only stain on the spec sheet is a fairly ropey pair of speakers. Samsung makes a song and dance of the ‘down-firing' design, but the less said about the cluttered sound the better.

Excellent picture quality
So we'll stick to the picture, which is simply excellent – and almost hard to believe when the price is taken in to account.

Switch to DVD with old favourite Blood Diamond and it's an insightful, bright, and sharp image that has no issue displaying fast motion, dark scenes or colourful vistas.

Standard definition from the TV tuner is clean and clear, too, with a natural colour balance and an impressive sense of depth.

The LE37B550 continues Samsung's good work of late. An assured all-rounder when it comes to producing images and at a staggering price for its size, it's a winner – though we implore you to treat it to some better speakers.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product Series550
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberLE37B550
Product NameSamsung LE37B550
Product ModelLE-37B550

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • LE37B550 LCD TV
  • Battery
  • Power Cable
  • Remote Controller

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto-off
Aspect Ratio16:9
Screen Size94 cm (37")

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080

Power Description

Input Voltage220 V AC

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T
Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate14.80 kg
ColourPlatinum Black

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year