Hands on: Disney Plus (UK) review

Disney Plus wants to be part of your world, and if you're a Disney fan it probably deserves to be

The UK arrival of Disney Plus (Disney+), the House of Mouse's Netflix-rivalling video streaming service, is just around the proverbial (it goes live on 24th March), and ahead of the launch we have been treated to a first look at the service* at a Disney event in London.

Indeed – sing with us now – a shining new era is tiptoeing nearer, so should you be part of it when it arrives? Our initial thoughts below should help you decide...

*Disclaimer: the service presented was the November-launched Netherlands version, which we are told is more or less identical to the one that will appear in the UK.

Dive straight into each brand's content (Image credit: Future)

Interface

Good news if you're fond of simplicity and familiarity: the Disney Plus interface is very akin to Netflix's – shining, shimmering, splendid... and easy to use. In opting for tried-and-tested comprehension, Disney hasn't tried to reinvent the wheel with its layout, and the result is a service most people will be able to comfortably navigate from the get-go.

For those who perhaps aren't familiar with such a format, let us divulge. A banner of featured content heads up the home page, with titles grouped into categories such as 'Recommended for You', 'New to DIsney+', 'Continue Watching', 'Originals' and plenty more, one of our favourites of which is 'Nostalgic Movies' for those who had forgotten Bedknobs and Broomsticks or Remember the Titans existed.

The biggest difference is that above such categories, more or less in the interface's spotlights, are five stand-out banners for Disney, National Geographic, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. These allow subscribers to dive right into the offerings of those specific Disney-owned brands.

There are also 'Collections' that group similar content together – films within the Spiderman universe, for example, or material featuring Disney princesses.

Disney 'Collections' (Image credit: Future)

A pull-out sidebar lets you view only movies, only TV series or Disney Originals, search for specific content using the search bar, and access your watchlist (titles you've pinned for easy access at a later date).

A subscription costs £59.99/year ($69.99, AU$89.99), or £49.99 with a pre-launch deal, and while one account can stream up to four screens simultaneously, up to seven profiles for each family member can be made too. Each profile can obviously be named, but a nice touch is that each user can also pick a character as their profile's image. It's the small things, and Disney knows it. Upon creation, a profile can also be made into a kids one, offering a nipper-friendly interface (think bolder icons, and a more colourful, less dense aesthetic) populated with more kid-specific content.

The interface for kid profiles (Image credit: Future)

You can choose a name and character for each profile (Image credit: Future)

Catalogue: 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos

At launch, Disney Plus' catalogue will comprise 500 films and 350 TV series, from beloved classics to newer family favourites, not to mention three of the four most profitable films ever made: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Of course, one of the service's biggest selling points is its slate of 26 original shows, which include The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Clone Wars, The Imagineering Story and the (annoyingly-named) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Want more title-dropping? We've detailed the service's UK catalogue here.

As we've known since the service launched Stateside last year, the catalogue features some 4K HDR content (some originally mastered, some remastered), which isn't surprising considering Disney's been in the Ultra HD Blu-ray game for three years. How much content? Well, under the 'Ultra HD and HDR' banner in the movies section, we counted just over 100 titles – including Frozen, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Lion King (2019), Toy Story 4 and Moana.

We watched a few minutes of 4K content on a TV** Disney provided for our preview session, from The Mandalorian to Bao, and the quality was notably superior to Full HD titles. We can only anticipate how good it will look on an OLED TV, and we'll need more time to compare it to similar streams from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Top right: 'Ultra HD and HDR' banner (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

As there isn't an 'Ultra HD and HDR' umbrella in the TV shows section, and a search for '4K' doesn't bring up any results, we can only presume that's the grand total. It's a fairly impressive one, mind. And the fact you can download these titles in full 4K onto a compatible tablet or smartphone is arguably one of the best-value features considering the cost of individual 4K movies to rent or buy. While we're on the subject of downloads, know that they're unlimited, don't expire, and can be downloaded on up to 10 devices.

For peace of mind and general good housekeeping, logos for 4K and HDR (HDR10 or Dolby Vision) are flagged within the synopsis of compatible content, as are those for genre, season count and audio format.

The service also supports Dolby Atmos – also expected, given the range of newer Disney titles that feature it (in fact, the first-ever theatrical Atmos release was Disney's Brave). While we couldn't find a title tagged as Atmos in our brief search (most showed as having 5.1 tracks), that's probably because the TV the service was demoed on doesn't support the technology. What Atmos (and indeed Vision) titles are in the catalogue will be among the first things we look out for when the service goes live.

**Disney Plus will work across – deep breath – iOS and Android phones and tablets, Google Chromecast (including devices with Chromecast built-in), Xbox One, Samsung, LG and Android-based Sony TVs, PlayStation 4, Roku streaming players, Sky Q, Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets.

(Image credit: Future)

Tags for picture and audio quality, genres, season count and release date (Image credit: Future)

Initial verdict

As you'd expect from a Disney service – especially one that's been alive in some countries for several months – Plus really is a polished, nicely personal streaming service that Disney fans are bound to enjoy.

Disney's dream of establishing itself as a serious rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is looking achievable, starting with its rich, appealing catalogue and continuing with its picture and audio quality support, intuitive usability and very reasonable subscription price. Disney Plus will always be 'restricted' to Disney content of course, and for that reason we imagine it'll be a second subscription for many subscribers, but its modest cost shouldn't much hinder its uptake.

There are things we want to see before giving Disney Plus our hearty recommendation, mind: the quality of the Originals (and how often new ones will come to the service), how vast the implementation of Dolby Vision and Atmos is, and the picture quality comparison next to rival services.

On that note, roll on 24th March!