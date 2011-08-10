Trending

Panasonic DMP-BDT210 review

Blu-ray player Product of the Year 2011. The Panasonic DMP-BDT210 Blu-ray player will give you cracking pictures at an affordable price Tested at £180

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Blu-ray player Product of the Year 2011. A cracking player. Panasonic seems incapable of making a bad 3D Blu-ray player

For

  • Pristine images
  • good DVD upscaling
  • clear, dynamic sound
  • wi-fi
  • easy to use

Against

  • No multichannel analogue outputs
  • average selection of online content

Panasonic’s entry-level 3D Blu-ray players are pretty hard to top, with the BDT110 and BDT310 getting ten stars between them.

As you can probably guess from the model numbers, the BDT210 nestles neatly in the middle of this trio. The only real downside is that this player lacks the flexibility of the BDT310s twin HDMI outs. Then again, this is reflected in the price.

More importantly, the BDT210 also has wi-fi connectivity and Panasonic’s ‘high clarity sound’ feature, both of which the cheaper machine lacks.

The latter switches off the player’s analogue video output, resulting in a subtle but audible increase in dynamics and clarity.

The quality is similar to that produced by the BDT310: meaty and with well-fed low frequencies, but never sounding overbearing, while high frequencies are clear and precise. Big dynamic shifts are no problem, either.

Superb HD pictures
The high definition picture is absolutely superb. Whether you’re watching 2D or 3D content, image stability, depth and detail are all top-drawer. Fast and slow-moving objects are all handled with care and graced with sharply defined edges.

Spin a 3D disc such as Avatar and you feel relatively comfortable watching for prolonged periods – especially as you can alter the intensity of the 3D effects
in the player’s on-screen menus.

DVD playback is perfectly decent too, with a good solid picture and fairly impressive motion. That said, you might want to compare its upscaling with that of your TV, especially if you happen to be the owner of a particularly good model.

One last thing: Panasonic has now issued a firmware upgrade to bring the newer (and better) Viera Connect internet portal found on its 2011 TVs to its latest range of Blu-ray players, including this one. This is a great machine for the money.

See all our Blu-ray player Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberDMP-BDT210
Product NamePanasonic DMP-BDT210
Product ModelDMP-BDT210

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • DMP-BDT210 3D Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control
DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Media FormatsBD-RE
Number of Discs1
Dual-Layer Media SupportedYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43 cm
Depth17.9 cm
Weight Approximate1.60 kg
Height3.7 cm
Dimensions3.7 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 17.9 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video

Memory

Memory Card SupportedSD

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year