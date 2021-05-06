YouTube TV now available on the PlayStation 5

YouTube TV, Google's subscription streaming service, has landed on the Sony PS5 in the United States (via FlatpanelsHD).

That could be seen as good news for US gamers, but it's likely to draw daggers from Roku device owners – YouTube TV recently disappeared from Roku's platform after the company failed to agree terms with Google.

As of today, Sony's next-gen console joins Google's list of supported devices, which includes the PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Apple TV 4K and various Amazon Fire TV devices. PS5 owners should be able to download YouTube TV from the PlayStation Store now.

Not familiar with YouTube TV? It serves up more than 85 live TV channels and doubles up as a cloud-based DVR with "unlimited storage" and the ability to pause live shows. Subscription costs from $65 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Of course, none of this is any help to the many Roku users who don't also own a PS5, and now find themselves without a major live TV service due to the aforementioned Google-Roku spat.

The latest on that situation is that Roku says it isn't asking for more money from a new YouTube TV deal, just that it wants to avoid terms that advantage Google's Chromecast streaming device (a direct competitor to Roku's streaming sticks).

For its part, Google says the claims are "baseless".

Will YouTube TV ever return to the Roku platform? The two sides still seem to be locked in dispute, so those without a PS5 might want to check our favourite streaming devices instead.

