You can save up to £120 on three of the best Bose headphones we’ve tested

Bose is one of the biggest names in the world of wireless headphones, forging its name on the back of great sound and class-leading noise cancellation. The best Bose headphones are some of the most coveted on the market, and now three of the brand's most exciting and innovative pairs – the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds – are enjoying major discounts right now.

Some of these match the lowest prices we've seen on the models below, while others are significant savings on models which have earned four-star and five-star reviews following our rigorous testing process. Before you dive in, you can get the lowdown on each prospective purchase below.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £329 at Amazon (save £120)

The flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned the full five stars in our glowing review, and for good reason. The flagship headphones offer exceptional noise-cancelling tech, a richly involving sound and decent battery life – now that they're back to their joint-lowest price at Amazon, you should really consider this as the time to strike.

Lowest price on white and black finishes.

Five stars

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £219 at Amazon (save £81)

The kings of noise-cancelling did it again with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The noise-busting 'buds offer class-leading ANC, wonderfully entertaining sound quality and superb comfort levels. £81 off the RRP is a significant discount, one which shouldn't be ignored if you're in the market for premium wireless earbuds.

Five stars

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds was £299 now £249 at Amazon (save £50)

For something a little different, you might want to consider the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Bringing impressively weighty Bose sound to a clever, 'clip-on' open-ear design, they're impressively competent buds that have dared to be different. Great for commuters and athletes alike, they're a decent deal at just £249.

Best Bose wireless headphones deals

If you're struggling to decide which of the deals above is the right one for you, perhaps we can help to make it a little clearer. These are all outstanding Bose bargains at great prices, but an outstanding product for one person isn't necessarily going to be perfect for another.

For the biggest deal of them all, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are top of the pile. They're heavily discounted by over £100, something that's remarkable considering that these are five-star headphones that only arrived this year. Their sound is rich and full, their noise cancelling is peerless, and they're comfortable to wear and brilliantly designed. At this price, we really can't think of a drawback.

Perhaps the only fly in the ointment is that you don't like over-ear headphones. No matter, because the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also slashed at Amazon. They're five-star performers, too, offering a punchy, musical sound with unmatched levels of in-ear security and, of course, some of the best ANC you'll come across. 24 hours of total battery life is solid, while Immersive Audio (Bose's take on spatial sound) is a fun and sometimes exciting feature if you can get it matched with the right tracks.

If neither of the above appeals, maybe you should consider the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. They're not perfect, but the innovative clasp-like buds grant you a musical, entertaining sound with a surprisingly solid bass for a pair of 'open' earbuds that sit on, rather than in, your ear canal. That fit makes them comfortable and unobtrusive over long periods, though we would point out that, naturally, noise cancelling isn't on board.

Bose has served up three outstanding pairs of headphones and they are all currently discounted over at Amazon. If you're looking for a premium pair of cans but don't want to pay full price, now is a good time to capitalise on these great discounts.

