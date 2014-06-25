Yamaha has unveiled its new range of Aventage RX-A40 AV receivers as well as a new Blu-ray player.

The AV receiver line-up consists of the RX-A840, RX-A1040, RX-A2040 and flagship RX-A3040. All four feature built-in wireless technology, allowing users to stream audio from smarpthones, tablets and computers, direct to the receiver.

The RX-A2040 and RX-A3040 amplifiers will also support the new Dolby Atmos sound technology.

A variety of connection options are supported including WPS, PIN entry, iOS wireless sharing and Wireless Direct. The Yamaha AV Controller App – available on Google Play and Apple App stores – enables users to control their AV receiver from a smartphone or tablet.

A variety of network streaming options are supported too, including Spotify Connect, Napster, HTC Connect, MusicPlay, Airplay, DLNA and vTuner.

The entire range of RX-A40 receivers can pass through 4K/60p signals and can upscale 1080p signals to 4K. The flagship RX-A3040 can even upscale an SD signal up to 4K.

Yamaha has implemented its Total Purity Concept with the Aventage receivers. Fully discrete power amps aim to minimise distortion while independent pure power supplies aim to prevent digital noise from interfering with analogue circuitry.

Independent DAC power supplies are used in an effort to reduce noise and large heat sinks dissipate heat and suppress vibration.

The new Yamaha range also benefits from refined circuit configurations and high performance ESS DACs to deliver the "highest possible sound quality".

The BD-A1040 Blu-ray player meanwhile also supports wireless streaming, with users able to stream video direct to the player.

The entire RX-A40 Aventage range will be available from late summer. Prices are as follows:

Yamaha RX-A840 - £900

Yamaha RX-A1040 - £1000

Yamaha RX-A2040 - £1500

Yamaha RX-A3040 - £2000

by Max Langridge

