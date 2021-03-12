Xbox update finally fixes controller disconnect issue, adds Auto HDR toggle

Microsoft has issued its March update for Xbox consoles and as well as adding neat features like toggles for Auto HDR and FPS Boost, it fixes the Xbox Series X controller disconnect issue that gamers have been complaining about since shortly after the console's launch.

The issue sees the controller's wireless connection drop out repeatedly, rendering games unplayable. Microsoft acknowledged the problem in January, after being deluged with complaints.

The March update makes no mention of a fix. But it should rectify the issue, according to Xbox's Jason Ronald.

Lots of Xbox news this week, but in case you missed it we released our March Xbox System Update yesterday. In addition to the new features, this release also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported.Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6LtyMarch 10, 2021 See more

Also included is an update to the Xbox Accessories app in preparation for the launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset next week. The app now lets you fine-tune the equaliser, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light.

The headset launches on 16th March. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X and Windows Sonic.

New toggles make activating FPS Boost and Auto HDR a cinch. Head to your game's manage settings, and you can toggle them on or off. Your choices apply once you restart the game. To check, press the Xbox button on the controller and check the indicators under the clock on the right.

FPS Boost increases the frame rate for backwards-compatible games, while Auto HDR makes standard dynamic range games look like HDR ones. In theory. Not every game supports these features, however.

