Xbox noise suppression is here to make online gaming less irritating

A new feature coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will help to reduce background noise in party and game chats; combating those who like to blast music down the microphone or breathe right in your ear.

Microsoft has launched the update today, stating that noise suppression will be enabled by default, but it can be disabled via the options menu in the “Parties & chats” tab in the guide. It’s designed to filter out ambient noises that your teammates’ headsets might pick up including breathing, control clicks and more - making online gaming a little less gross sounding, as well as helping you to stay focused.

Elsewhere in this update, there is a new way to launch or join a friend’s game. You can now jump into a game via shared captures, meaning a friend can send you a gameplay clip or match highlights, and you can play that game immediately after watching their clip. This feature seems focused on Xbox’s PC and cloud gaming platforms on mobile devices, furthering Microsoft’s expansion into the console-free gaming future it envisions.

