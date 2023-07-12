Wow! Sony's classic WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to lowest ever price with this Prime Day deal

Unbelievable scenes: the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are now just £198 at Amazon this Prime Day. That's a massive £152 – or 44% – off the original £350 RRP.

Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones are a bit of a classic. They offer fantastic, competitive sound quality, 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling. They've been trumped by the newer WH-1000XM5, but the XM4 now offer incredible value for money.

Oh, and did we say this is actually their lowest price ever? We're confident that if you take the plunge now you won't be disappointed, but you'll need to be quick as Prime Day officially ends at 11:59pm tonight.

Prime Day Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £198 at Amazon (save £152)

Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones have never been cheaper and they deliver across the board. They sound detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all fantastic for the money. An absolute steal at this new low price.

The five-star WH-1000XM4 are a bit of a classic when it comes to noise-cancelling wireless headphones. Up until the recent arrival of the WH-1000XM5 they were Sony's top-of-the-range pair in this particular sector. With a winning combination of stunning sound, excellent comfort, clever controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4s were hard to beat at their peak. And they're even harder to resist at this new low price of just £198.

The XM4 are still as comfortable as they come and fold up giving you proper portability (something the XM5 don't do). The 30-hour battery life is still competitive in this class and they include multipoint Bluetooth so you can connect to two sources simultaneously.

They've also got useful features that elevate the user experience such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head, and Sony's NC Optimiser calibrates the noise-cancelling for your environment.

More importantly, the headphones still sound fantastic. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm is addictive and the way these headphones just slip into the groove of anything you throw their way just keeps you coming back for more.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, this Prime Day deal is there to be snapped up. Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £198 while the deal is still there.

