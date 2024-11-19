Would sir like a 3D audio KEF headrest to go with his Lotus supercar?

We're sure you're the same, but whenever we slip behind the wheel of one of our many supercars, we find ourselves thinking: if only it had a binaural headrest. Yes, an enveloping 3D sound landscape would really finish this trip to the tip nicely.

Well what do you know, KEF has just the thing. This is the KEF Binaural Audio Headrest, and it's to be found inside the Lotus Theory 1 concept car. Absolute Radio 90s will never sound the same again.

(Image credit: Kef)

KEF claims the Binaural Audio Headrest creates an immersive 3D soundfield by firing sound directly at each occupant, which makes it sound a little terrifying. KEF's Uni-Q drivers play through the headrest's "acoustically transparent 3D lattice".

The flexible headrest cradles your head, and can detect its position to adapt the sound accordingly. So each occupant will get an individualised sound experience.

We're also promised "futuristic" sound effects that complement the car's performance, and a force-cancelling subwoofer that creates bass without shaking the cabin.

As it's just a concept for now, don't expect to see one anytime soon. But elements of the headrest could make their way into production cars, as is often the way with concepts.

KEF previously won the EISA In-Car OEM Premium Audio System award for 2024-2025 for the Lotus Eletre.

