Win Astell & Kern headphones worth up to £699

Fancy a new pair of headphones? For free? Of course you do. We've teamed-up with Astell & Kern to offer two pairs of premium headphones, for two lucky winners.

On offer are the Astell & Kern Diana earphones (worth £699) and the Astell & Kern Billie Jean (£249).

To be in with a chance of winning, just fill out the form below (or you can view the form and enter here).

The Astell & Kern Diana are aluminium shell in-ear monitors at a great price. They have been developed by Jerry Harvey Audio and manufactured in-house by Astell & Kern. Diana features Jerry Harvey’s patented Freqphase technology, with a new sound bore design first developed and adapted for the Billie Jean IEMs.

The Diana earpones feature a 3x 3-way balanced armature drivers, so that's six miniature speakers in total. They also feature a full-metal shell for an optimised, comfortable fit.

The Billie Jean utilises a 2x 2-way, dual balanced armature design, as well as the Freqphase technology, and a specially-developed shell.

Entries close at 11.59am BST on Monday 31st August.