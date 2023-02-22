Win a share of over £10k worth of prizes at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023 is almost upon us. It's being held at the Delta Hotels Marriott, Bristol City Centre Hotel from 24-26 February. That means doors open this Friday, so get your tickets now (opens in new tab)! Tickets are available online via the show’s official website or on the door.

Head on down, and you'll have the chance to see some of this year's most eagerly anticipated and exciting new products in the metal, from Audiolab's new 7000 series hi-fi separates to Yamaha's high-end YH-5000SE planar magnetic headphones. You'll also be able to see What Hi-Fi?'s QD-OLED demo and hear a premium surround sound system featuring McIntosh and Sonus Faber.

Not only that, but you'll also be able to enter into the show competition where you've got a chance to win a share of more than £10k worth of prizes. The list includes five-star and Award-winning kit from the likes of Bowers & Wilkins, Rega, Astell & Kern, Whaerfedale and Sennheiser to name a few. You can find a full rundown of all the prizes listed below.

You'll only be able to enter if you're at the show, though, so be sure to head over to Bristol either this Friday, Saturday or Sunday and put your name in the hat.

titleWin over £10k worth of prizes at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023

• Rega System One

• Chord Electronics Mojo 2

• Chord Company Clearway Analogue RCA

• Astell & Kern A&norma SR25 MKII

• Wharfedale Diamond 12.3

• Dali Oberon 1 C

• AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt

• Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus

• Elac Debut ConneX DCB41

• Qobuz Studio Annual Subscription (x2)

• Fyne Audio F302i

• JBL Bar 1000

• Triangle AIO Twin

• Denon D-M41DAB

• Atlas Element Achromatic

• Yamaha A-S301 / Yamaha NS-BP301

• Technics Ottava F SC-C70 MK2

• Mark Levinson No. 5909

• Austrian Audio Hi-X15

• Bowers & Wilkins PX8

