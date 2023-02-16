What Hi-Fi? to demo QD-OLED and stunning surround sound at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

By Andy Madden
published

Sony, McIntosh and Sonus Faber will all feature

Sony XR-65A95K QD-OLED TV
(Image credit: Future / Exoprimal, Capcom)

It just wouldn't be the Bristol Hi-Fi Show without a cutting edge What Hi-Fi? demo, and 2023 is no different.

From Friday 24th Feb through Sunday 26th Feb, we'll be at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bristol serving up a stunning QD-OLED demo, and immersing visitors in 7.2 surround sound. That's in just over a week's time, so get your tickets now (opens in new tab).

QD-OLED is the hot new thing in TV tech land but is it all it's cracked up to be and can you really tell the difference in a side-by-side comparison with a 'standard' OLED TV? Find out for yourself as we pit Sony's XR-65A95K QD-OLED against its A80K WOLED sibling.

Floorstanding speakers: Sonus Faber Lumina V

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

We'll be using a selection of 4K demo clips to feast your eyes on,  and we'll be supplementing this with a sofa-shaking 4K surround sound demo. You'll get to hear a full-blown 7.2 speaker package based on the five-star Sonus Faber Lumina V (pictured), so it should be something special.

McIntosh MX100 AV processor

(Image credit: Future)

And the electronics? This year's demo will be powered by the Award-winning Panasonic DP-UB820EB 4K Blu-ray player and it will be hooked up to an impressive AV processor/power-amp pairing. McIntosh has kindly provided us with its MX100 (pictured) and MI347 - ideal for getting the best picture and sound possible out of the content we'll be showing.

Be sure to head over to the What Hi-Fi? stand to guarantee your seat at what should be one of the biggest and best demos at the Bristol Show. Head over to our Bristol Hi-Fi Show preview page for a taste of what you can expect from the exhibitors at the show.

