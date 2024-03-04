Win a 55-inch Philips OLED908 worth £1999 by answering one simple question…

On the hunt for a top-of-the-line new OLED TV? Then you may be in luck as we’re giving away a 55-inch Philips OLED908 with our latest competition.

The competition is live now and will run until Friday 8th March. During that time you can secure your chance to win the five-star Philips OLED908, worth £1999, by answering one simple question. Specifically:

International readers be warned though, the competition is sadly only open to people with a UK address.

If the price alone wasn’t enough to tempt you, having thoroughly reviewed the Philips OLED908 in our dedicated viewing rooms, we can personally recommend the set to any buyer looking for a top-of-the-line home cinema experience.

The TV earned a perfect five stars after our testers put its through its paces, comparing its performance against rivals in our AV test rooms in London.

During our checks, we found the MLA-equipped set is one of the best-value next-generation OLEDs on the market. Whether it was the moody shadow detail we experienced watching The Batman or the brilliantly punchy, but not overcooked, colours we saw watching Top Gun: Maverick, the OLED908 constantly delivered excellent picture quality.

As an added perk, the inclusion of the Bowers & Wilkins speaker bar at the bottom let it offer booming audio. The speaker features a front-firing 3.1 configuration that delivered a solid low end rumble during our checks and makes the 908 one of the best sounding TVs we’ve tested in some time.

Add to this the added allure of Philips’ Ambilight bias lighting system and the Philips OLED908 becomes an easy recommendation. Our testers' conclusion says it all:

“Aggressive pricing, brilliant picture quality and solid audio make the Philips OLED908 an easy recommendation.”

Don’t miss your chance to win one!

