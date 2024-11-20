Watch your movies as the director intended with this stellar Black Friday Panasonic OLED TV deal

As one of Panasonic’s finest flagship OLED TVs to date, the Z95A boasts incredible picture quality, next-level features, and Amazon Fire TV built-in.

Originally priced at £3899, the Z95A has been reduced by over £1000 thanks to an early Black Friday. That means you can now get revolutionary OLED technology and the power of Fire TV for just £2799 at Sevenoaks.

The Panasonic Z95A has a lot going for it. The display is incredibly bright, it provides a natural and authentic picture, and the advanced Dolby Atmos speaker system sounds much better than the vast majority of TVs. The Fire TV operating system is also super-simple to use and packed with streaming apps.

In our Panasonic Z95A review we described this TV as "one of Panasonic's best, offering punchy peak brightness without sacrificing the brand’s 'as the director intended' authenticity".

Picture quality is enhanced by brightness-boosting MLA technology, which improves upon Panasonic's trademark authentic, controlled and balanced picture. By accurately replicating colours across the full dynamic range, the Z95A is better than most at displaying movies as they were intended.

For gamers, the TV comes with Dolby Vision gaming support and a boosted 144Hz max refresh rate, which keeps gameplay running smoothly. The inclusion of ALLM and VRR support also helps guarantee responsive gaming at any frame rate.

Other fantastic TVs are available, as you can see in our best TVs buying guide. If you'd like to see a direct competitor, then you should check out our LG G4 vs Panasonic Z95A comparison.

