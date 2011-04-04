Trending

ViewSonic offers 3D solution for its DLP projector range

By News 

3D processor and glasses allow 3D content to be displayed on ViewSonic's projectors

This little box of tricks from ViewSonic, the £299 VPD31 processor box, is designed to convert 3D video content so it can be displayed on the company's 3D-ready DLP projector range.

ViewSonic says the VPD31 will handle 3D TV, 3D Blu-ray and 3D gaming content when used in conjunction with the PDG-250 3D glasses.

The box is compatible with ViewSonic's DLP Link 3D/120Hz projectors and has dual HDMI 1.4a inputs and a single HDMI 1.3 output.

The second-generation PGD-250 3D glasses have been designed to be more stylish, lightweight and foldable, and will run for up to 44 hours after a full recharge via the mini-USB port on the side.

"Unlike a television, the VPD31 and projector solution is scalable, allowing users to enlarge a 3D image to any size they choose without losing any quality at all," says Trevor Holt, ViewSonic's European project manager, projectors.

