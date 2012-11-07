New from Harvard International is the View21 Freeview PVR, available in 320GB and 500GB versions priced at £180 and £200 respectively.

They've been designed specifically for the UK market and incorporate twin Freeview HD tuners to watch, pause and record high-definition TV.

The set-top boxes can be connected to your home network to access YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Twitter and Flickr. And there's a free 'play and control' iPhone/iPad app that lets you stream content, manage recordings and control the PVR.

What's more, a second 'View21 photo' app allows users to share photos on their smartphone or tablet via the set-top box to your TV.

Twin tuners means you can record two programmes simultaneously, or watch one and record another. There's also an eight-day electronic programme guide (EPG) and you can pause and rewind live TV for up to two hours.

