View Quest has introduced two new DAB radios to add to its current repertoire, named Hepburn and Bardot.

Both radios feature a whole host of new features including Bluetooth connectivity and DAB+ functionality. A dual alarm is onboard as well, along with support for the units to be controlled via a remote control app available for iOS and Android devices.

A USB port is provided to enable charging of external devices, as well as a 3.5mm auxillary port for other MP3 and mobile devices.

Both the Hepburn and Bardot are powered by a rechargeable battery that can provide up to 25 hours of continuous playback, for true portability, and come in heritage style casings.

The Hepburn is available in black, cream and red finishes whilst the Bardot is available in just cream. It has been individually styled and resembles the look of a handbag.

The Hepburn is available now, whilst the Bardot will be released in December. Both radios retail for £150 from Selfridges and Apple.

View Quest won a What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Award back in 2011 with the Retro 1 radio.

by Max Langridge

