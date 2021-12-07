Victrola Premiere V1 is an affordable all-in-one turntable system

Getting into vinyl can be daunting – but it doesn't have to be. While you can deep dive into turntable cartridges, phono preamps and the like, you can also just get up and spinning with a plug-and-play, all-in-one solution. And a turntable maker with over 10 years' experience is getting into the game.

The Premiere V1 from Victrola is a turntable with built-in stereo speakers and an accompanying 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. You don't have to worry about having the right connections and cables – just stick a record on and start enjoying the music.

But it does more than just play vinyl. Thanks to its Vinyl Stream technology, it can send the music it is playing wirelessly to a Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones. And with its optical input, it can connect to your TV or home stereo.

You can switch the input using the illuminated dial, while the patent-pending anti-vibration tech should mean records don't skip during playback. A removable dust cover and wireless remote complete the package.

The turntable has a metal platter with silicone slip mat, along with a metal tonearm with adjustable counterweight and anti-skate features – all of which should protect your vinyl while ensuring the turntable lasts for years to come.

The Victrola Premiere V1 turntable system is available now, priced £399.

