6 of the very best Black Friday record player deals 2021

Our pick of the best record player deals for Black Friday 2021

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or you're a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a more premium turntable, there should be a deal for you in the Black Friday sales.

From USB and Bluetooth turntables, to high-end hi-fi separates that focus on sound quality alone, we have found some tempting deals on decks from Sony, Pro-Ject and Lenco, which offer something for everyone, whatever your budget.

Once you've made your choice, don't forget to support your local record shop - you could even check out the special edition Black Friday vinyl releases.

Lenco L-85 £120

Lenco L-85 £120 £99 at Robert Dyas (save £21)
Available in a wide range of bright colours this USB deck allows direct recording of your vinyl. It's also a great little easy to use deck for a first vinyl system.

Pro-Ject Primary E £189

Pro-Ject Primary E £189 £179 at Sevenoaks (save £10)
It may only be a small saving but this is our Award-winning budget turntable so it's already great value at the original price. Might as well bag a tenner this Black Friday.

Sony PS-LX310BT £199

Sony PS-LX310BT £199 £194 at Richer Sounds (save £5)
Another small saving but another five-star record player, this one with added bonus of Bluetooth so you can stream vinyl to your favourite wireless headphones.

Sony PS-HX500 £400

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £269 at Sevenoaks (save £131)
Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.

Pro-Ject Essential III £329

Pro-Ject Essential III £329 £299 at Amazon (save £30)
Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts.

Pro-Ject Juke Box E:  £499

Pro-Ject Juke Box E: £499 £449 at Amazon (save £50)
This record player is something of a rarity. It’s an all-in-one system that demands very few compromises, given its price. The deck is tricked out with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification (25W per channel into 8 ohms) and Bluetooth receiver. The features are on point and so is the performance which makes this Black Friday deal difficult to ignore.

Joe Cox
Joe Cox

Joe is Content Director for Specialist Tech at Future and was previously the Global Editor-in-Chief of What Hi-Fi?. He has worked on What Hi-Fi? across print and online for more than 15 years, writing news, reviews and features. He has covered product launch events across the world, from Apple to Technics, Sony and Samsung, reported from CES, the Bristol Show and Munich High End for many years, and provided comment for sites such as the BBC and the Guardian. In his spare time he enjoys mixing vinyl and cycling.