6 of the very best Black Friday record player deals 2021

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or you're a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a more premium turntable, there should be a deal for you in the Black Friday sales.
From USB and Bluetooth turntables, to high-end hi-fi separates that focus on sound quality alone, we have found some tempting deals on decks from Sony, Pro-Ject and Lenco, which offer something for everyone, whatever your budget.
Once you've made your choice, don't forget to support your local record shop - you could even check out the special edition Black Friday vinyl releases.
Lenco L-85
£120 £99 at Robert Dyas (save £21)
Available in a wide range of bright colours this USB deck allows direct recording of your vinyl. It's also a great little easy to use deck for a first vinyl system.
Pro-Ject Primary E
£189 £179 at Sevenoaks (save £10)
It may only be a small saving but this is our Award-winning budget turntable so it's already great value at the original price. Might as well bag a tenner this Black Friday.
Sony PS-LX310BT
£199 £194 at Richer Sounds (save £5)
Another small saving but another five-star record player, this one with added bonus of Bluetooth so you can stream vinyl to your favourite wireless headphones.
Sony PS-HX500
£400 £269 at Sevenoaks (save £131)
Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.
Pro-Ject Essential III
£329 £299 at Amazon (save £30)
Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts.
Pro-Ject Juke Box E:
£499 £449 at Amazon (save £50)
This record player is something of a rarity. It’s an all-in-one system that demands very few compromises, given its price. The deck is tricked out with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification (25W per channel into 8 ohms) and Bluetooth receiver. The features are on point and so is the performance which makes this Black Friday deal difficult to ignore.
