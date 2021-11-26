6 of the very best Black Friday record player deals 2021

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or you're a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a more premium turntable, there should be a deal for you in the Black Friday sales.

From USB and Bluetooth turntables, to high-end hi-fi separates that focus on sound quality alone, we have found some tempting deals on decks from Sony, Pro-Ject and Lenco, which offer something for everyone, whatever your budget.

Once you've made your choice, don't forget to support your local record shop - you could even check out the special edition Black Friday vinyl releases.

Lenco L-85 £120 Lenco L-85 £120 £99 at Robert Dyas (save £21)

Available in a wide range of bright colours this USB deck allows direct recording of your vinyl. It's also a great little easy to use deck for a first vinyl system.

Pro-Ject Primary E £189 Pro-Ject Primary E £189 £179 at Sevenoaks (save £10)

It may only be a small saving but this is our Award-winning budget turntable so it's already great value at the original price. Might as well bag a tenner this Black Friday.

Sony PS-LX310BT £199 Sony PS-LX310BT £199 £194 at Richer Sounds (save £5)

Another small saving but another five-star record player, this one with added bonus of Bluetooth so you can stream vinyl to your favourite wireless headphones.

Sony PS-HX500 £400 Sony PS-HX500 £400 £269 at Sevenoaks (save £131)

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.

Pro-Ject Essential III £329 Pro-Ject Essential III £329 £299 at Amazon (save £30)

Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts.