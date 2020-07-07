Urbanista's cheap AirPods rivals drop to just £40 at Amazon

Looking for some budget true wireless earbuds? You can now pick up the Urbanista Stockholm headphones at a real bargain thanks to a new price drop at Amazon.

When the Swedish audio brand launched its Stockholm earbuds last May, they came with a price tag of £89. They have since been reduced across online retail sites to £69, but now, thanks to a new Amazon deal, they can be yours for just £40.79.

Three of the four colours - black, white and olive green - can be purchased for this price, but if you simply must have the rose gold set the extra outlay is nominal – they have been slashed to just £41.65.

Urbanista Stockholm headphones £69 £40 at Amazon

With 14 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, wireless charging case, touch controls, dual mics, they'll work with Android and IOS devices and they're only £40 until 12th July at Amazon. Quick! View Deal

What will that modest spend get you? The Urbanista Stockholm earbuds offer 14 hours of total playtime – 3.5 hours in the buds themselves, which can be re-charged three times by the case. You can get a longer battery life from AirPods and other budget alternatives, but you'll have to spend a fair bit more in the process.

There's also Bluetooth 5.0 support and touch tap playback controls.

This is not a model we've tested, but if you're looking for the comfortable stem design for little money, the Urbanista Stockholm headphones are worth further investigation.

Hurry though, the offer ends 12th July...

