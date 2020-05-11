Urbanista and H&M partner up to release limited edition Bluetooth speaker

Music never goes out of fashion, but if colour-coordinating your portable listening gear to your summer wardrobe, your home decor, or even your picnic throw is important to you, two well-known Swedish brands might have just the ticket.

Urbanista, a Swedish audio outfit most-widely known for its affordable headphones, has joined forces with H&M Home to produce a cute little wallet-sized Bluetooth speaker inspired by H&M Home’s summer collection in classic blue and white stripes – for a limited time only.

The new-look Sydney speaker certainly seems to nestle happily into your Scandi-styled home. Urbanista originally released its Sydney speaker last year in four block colours. Now, this pocketable offering has been given a summer makeover courtesy of H&M Home.

Under its new H&M jacket, you'll get Urbanista's 40mm driver powered by 3W of amplification, five hours of wireless playtime and the ability to connect two speakers in stereo. Sydney also boasts an IPX5 splashproof rating, Bluetooth 5.0 and some cute white volume controls on the top edge.

It's compatible with Android and iOS devices, is charged by micro-USB and should take an hour and a half to fully charge. There's also a mic onboard for use as a speakerphone.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising aspect of this collaborative effort is the price, though: the Sydney speaker is available from Urbanista today and for a limited time only, for just £34.90. Availability in the US and Australia isn't yet known – but we'll update this page as and when we know more.

Obviously we can't vouch for its sonic chops just yet, but if you live by the motto that fashion is what you buy, style is what you do with it, the Sydney could be a fun little sonic addition to your wardrobe.

