Urbanears Boo are affordable AirPods alternatives made from 97% recycled plastic

No, it's not Halloween yet, Urbanears has released some earbuds called Urbanears Boo. That name bears repeating, so please note that Urbanears Boo actually come in two different models; the standard Boo, made from 97 per cent recycled plastics and an alternate Boo, the Urbanears Boo Tip, fashioned from 91 per cent recycled materials (which the company tells us includes "bottles, air conditioner units and other junk").

Whatever our thoughts on the potentially flirtatious moniker, the Swedish audio and lifestyle brand's new AirPods alternatives certainly represent a commitment to sustainable development and transparency – the company aims to become fully circular and climate neutral by 2030.

(Image credit: Urbanears)

A scan of the spec sheet bodes well, starting with the clean and minimalist design – which the company tells us has actually been awarded the Red Dot (opens in new tab) Best of the Best award (2022). Both models come in three finishes, including the delightfully named "Almost Green" and "Slightly Blue", as well as the more standard Charcoal Black.

Away from the exterior, Urbanears promises an impressive 30 hours of playtime, dual noise filtering microphones on each earbud to ensure clear conversation, on-device touch controls and splash resistance.

The Urbanears Boo and Urbanears Boo Tip true wireless earbuds will be available from 12th April, priced £70 / $79 / €79 (which is roughly AU$122, where sold).

