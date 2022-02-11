You can now buy a pair of true wireless earbuds for just £19.99

You may have seen our recent feature detailing time spent with a £5 set of top-selling headphones on Amazon (and if you haven't, it's well worth a read) but although that price-tag is startling, those headphones were wired – ie. somewhat old hat. If you've been out at all in the past three years, you'll know that such designs have largely been superseded by gloriously cable-free true wireless earbuds.

Although technology within the realms of portable audio is constantly evolving, alongside fierce competition to provide more for less and thus make a sale, the cost of such a product has long been cost-prohibitive for some.

But JLab wants to change all that, with its £19.99 Go Air Pop earbuds.

(Image credit: JLab)

JLab tells us that Go Air Pop's wireless charging case is smaller than a car key fob, weighing just 35.4g including the buds (each bud weighs 3.7g), and that the proposition provides an impressive 32+ hours of playtime (over eight hours from the buds and the rest from the case), dual connect technology so each earbud can be used independently for calls or audio, plus touch controls compatible with both Android and Apple devices.

And, unlike much of their budget-conscious competition, all JLab true wireless products are backed with an industry two-year warranty vs. the standard one year. In the event that an earbud is lost or misplaced, JLab says that replacement earbuds are also available to purchase "at a fraction of the cost" too.

The Go Air Pop is available in black, lilac, rose, slate or teal and each comes equipped with three sizes of gel tips for a secure fit, plus JLab's patented built-in EQ3 sound profiles for audio customisation.

The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance and there's Bluetooth 5.1 support, a built-In MEMS -42dB+/-3dB microphone and a 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver in each bud.

Yes, codecs here are limited to SBC and AAC, so forget hi-res audio, but for this money there's still plenty to like, particularly as Valentine's Day looms and dine-ins aren't getting any cheaper...

JLab's Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds are available now, priced £19.99 (around $27 or AU$38, where sold) from Argos, Currys and John Lewis.

Despite the disappointing results of our recent ultra-affordable headphone moment, perhaps we should take them for a spin...

