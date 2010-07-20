Virgin Media has today launched the Film4 HD channel exclusively on its TV platform. The channel has been added as channel 429 and is free to all M+, L and XL TV customers.

The addition of Film4 HD brings Virgin Media's HD channel offering to 30 channels with more promised later this year.



Film4 HD will offer a daily line-up of movies with the 'best of British film-making alonsgide US independent films'.

This announcement comes alongside the news we reported earlier that Sky Sports HD will be coming to Virgin Media in August, along with ten Sky Movie HD channels.

Published 08/03/10:

Film 4 HD and E4 HD will launch exclusively on Virgin Media cable TV this summer.

Virgin says Film 4 HD will showcase the best of British film-making, including Slumdog Millionaire, Mike Leigh's Happy Go Lucky and Ken Loach's Looking for Eric, as well as American independent films, Hollywood blockbusters and mainstream films.

E4 HD will offer popular programmes such as Glee, Skins and Hollyoaks in HD, and simulcasts the normal E4 schedule. Viewers will also be able to see US series such as Desperate Housewives, 90210 and Ugly Betty in HD.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, says: "Channel 4 has a great track record in delivering innovative and compelling content and we're delighted to bring some of its very best films and most popular programmes to our customers in stunning HD."

So far this year Virgin Media has announced four new HD channels and the company plans to reveal more details about further launches in the coming months.

