Tribit's new Bluetooth speaker is compact, waterproof and lasts for 30 hours on a single charge

Tribit has announced the StormBox Flow, a new portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker designed to be just as useful outdoors as it is indoors.

We haven’t yet received info on the dimensions of the unit, the size of its drivers, or their configuration but we know the StormBox offers 25W of power. It also looks compact and easily portable.

We were impressed by the Tribit StormBox Micro 2, which we reviewed back in February and gave five stars, so we're definitely looking forward to getting to grips with this new model.

The StormBox Flow will make use of Tribit’s XBass tuning DSP technology, which can provide an additional 10dB to bass frequencies at the click of a button. You can connect the StormBox Flow to two additional speakers for true stereo sound, and you can also use the Tribit app to further control your sound and settings remotely. Bluetooth 5.3 is onboard, meaning that you can control and communicate with the StormBox Flow from up to 30m/100ft away.

The speaker is designed to be used either in the upright position, for personal listening, or laid flat for better dispersion if you’re in a group. The StormBox Flow is rated IP67 waterproof, so there will be no worries if you fancy taking it to the beach or listening by the pool.

It also boasts 30 hours of battery life with Xbass on, and 24 hours with it switched off – fairly impressive for a Bluetooth speaker of this size.

The StormBox Flow will be available from 18th September for $80 (£63 approx.)

