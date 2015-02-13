Don't forget to check out our dedicated Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all our Playlist reviews of music, movies, TV shows and games, the latest news and the occasional competition for some shiny prizes.

Spectre

Less a trailer in so much as it's a behind-the-scenes peek at the next Bond film, with rumours swirling around that it could be the first half of a two-parter. Hmm.

Spectre is out on the UK on 23rd October

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

With Kingsman: The Secret Service, Mission: Impossible 5 and Spectre, 2015 seems to be the year of the spy and, from this trailer, Armie Hammer and Henry Cavill look like they're having great fun in this throwback to the 60s TV show.

We're intrigued. More please.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E is out in the UK on 14th August

Aloha

It's been a long time since we had something of genuine quality from Cameron Crowe but, despite looking a bit smaltzy, Aloha could be a return to form.

Aloha is out in the UK on 4th September

Big Game

When Air Force One is shot down over Finland, a young boy called Oskari (Onni Tommila) comes to the aid of the President (Samuel L. Jackson) and protects him from some terrorists.

This has guilty pleasure written all over it.

Big Game is out in the UK on 8th May

Hitman: Agent 47

After the okay Hitman a few years ago, the bald assassin is back with Rupert Friend displaying his particular set of skills. Second time the charm?

Hitman: Agent 47 is out in the UK on 28th August