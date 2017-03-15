Tidal has updated its desktop app, adding a dedicated section for Masters (which stream in its highest quality option): Masters Playlists.

Tidal Masters are Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) audio - MQA packs a lot of detail into a very small file size, meaning you get great sound quality without using too much bandwidth. It will be particularly useful when listening on the move, as it means you won't chomp through too much of your data allowance. However, Masters is only available on the desktop version of Tidal for now.

The Playlists on offer include Jazz Out!, Classic Soul, Ace Americana, The Smiths, ZZ Top, Modern R&B and Todd Rundgren.

Masters streams in 96 kHz/24 bit, as opposed to the 44.1 kHz/16 bit CD-quality streams you get in the Hi-Fi tier. Hi-Fi tier members can listen to MQA at no extra cost, but other subscribers will have to upgrade to the Hi-Fi tier.

The MQA technology was originally launched by Meridian, but has since been turned into a separate company.

Tidal added support for the format back in January. Music offered in MQA includes offerings from Beyonce, David Bowie, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Jay-Z.

