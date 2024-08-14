Three of Sonos' best wireless speakers are heavily discounted in the summer sales

Sonos has made its name in the world of wireless speakers. The king of multiroom has always produced some of the biggest players in this competitive sphere, and now three of the brand's current titans – the Sonos Era 100, Sonos Era 300 and Sonos Five – are enjoying major concurrent discounts this summer.

These aren't the lowest prices we've seen on any of the models below, but they're still significant savings on three speakers which between them have earned four star and five star reviews and even a What Hi-Fi? Award.

The best Sonos wireless speaker deals

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £377 at Amazon (save £72)

This isn't the absolute lowest the excellent Era 300 has fallen, but who's going to complain about a £70 discount on an Award-winning Sonos speaker? Spatial audio is the speciality here, with detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics no matter the format. A properly good speaker, this one, and a very good price to match.

What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Deal also at Sevenoaks, John Lewis, Peter Tyson

Sonos Five was £499 now £429 at Amazon (save £70)

For anyone seeking a hefty wireless speaker that can confidently fill almost any room with robust, assertive sound with plenty of bass, the fantastic Five has serious appeal. Made to Sonos' usual standards and capable of forming a stereo pair if you want two of them, it's a versatile beast that packs a punch.

Price Check: £449 at Currys

So, which of the deals above is the best? Perhaps the more pertinent question should be concerning which of the deals is right for you, as while they're all major discounts on three speakers we like very much, you need to ensure you're getting the model that suits your specific needs and purposes.

If you want a supremely competent, five-star smart wireless speaker that won't drain your life savings, the Sonos Era 100 would be the place to start. As our review summarised, the Era 100 "packs in an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features alongside an enjoyable sound that’s bigger, more detailed and more open than before". Not only does it sound big, open, incredibly crisp and detailed, but you also get a vast array of features as standard, including AirPlay 2, Alexa and Sonos voice control, Trueplay tuning, stereo pairing and streaming via wi-fi and Bluetooth.

If you need a bit more oomph, the Sonos Five might be the speaker for you. It's big, bold and burly, with a sound that matches its considerable dimensions, going louder than the other speakers in this mini-rundown and providing enough bass to shake the fillings from your teeth. Add to that multiple ways to play (3.5mm analogue line in, Ethernet and AirPlay 2), plus TruePlay calibration and stereo pairing, and it's a flexible, comprehensive performer.

For our Award-winning pick, the Sonos Era 300 is the deluxe choice. You get all of the features of the Era 100, only this time spatial audio with Dolby Atmos is included, something which the hourglass-shaped speaker copes with extremely well. Spatial tracks are impressively open and enveloping, spreading across our test rooms in a way that few wireless speakers of this type have ever managed. Switch off spatial sound and listen normally and you're still in for a treat thanks to the pristine clarity, space and muscle the Era 300 brings to the party.

So there you have it, three great deals on three superb speakers. We've included links to our reviews of each model within the review and below, so check those out if you want the full details or else click on the deals blocks above to go straight to the best discounts.

