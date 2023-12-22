This stellar Qobuz streaming deal is the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for music fans

Looking for a new music streaming service for Christmas, or panicking about last-minute gift ideas for family and friends? French high-resolution music platform Qobuz could have the perfect deal for you, as it's offering a two-month Studio Solo subscription for just £1 until January 3rd 2024. That grants you access to more than 100 million tracks in CD-quality or 24-bit hi-res quality for a great deal less than the standard £12.99 monthly fee.

What do you get with a Studio Solo account subscription? Well, apart from those 100 million tracks, you'll also get access Qobuz's curated content such as music experts' playlists, original album reviews and access to millions of digital booklets.

There's also a deal for a pair of new subscribers, as you can get a Studio Duo account shared for two people for just £2 for two months, while a Studio Family account for up to six users is on offer for just £4 for two months.

Qobuz's hi-res catalogue and eclectic mix of off-the-beaten track offerings set it apart from other services. (Image credit: Qobuz)

We were rather intrigued by French platform Qobuz when we reviewed it a few years back, dubbing it a genuinely solid service for anyone seeking a strong selection of hi-res music and a more extensive collection of esoteric offerings. There were a few gaps in the catalogue and it's not quite as well-featured as its more popular rivals, but as a quirky alternative to the mainstream (not to mention being supported across many networked hi-fi products), Qobuz certainly has a lot going for it. And with this superb £1 deal, it's the perfect time to try it out.

This festive office runs until January 3rd 2024 and is valid for two months. To sign up, simply visit the Qobuz official website and pick the plan that suits your needs. Merry Christmas!

MORE:

Read our full Qobuz review

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: the best gift ideas for music, film and tech fans

Best music streaming services: free streams to hi-res audio

Tidal vs Spotify: which streaming service is best for you?