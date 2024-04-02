This portable Bluetooth speaker boasts 24-hour battery and a supremely affordable price tag

Tribit Audio is back and it's bringing the fight to JBL. The budget audio brand, best known for its affordable Bluetooth speakers such as the five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, has unveiled its latest portable powerhouse: the XSound Plus 2 Bluetooth speaker.

The new Tribit XSound Plus 2 continues its general strategy of bringing affordable, feature-laden and robust designs to the Bluetooth market. Equipped with new neodymium drivers, the 30-watt speaker promises to deliver "crisp clarity" wherever you listen, while Tribit's "XBass" algorithm works to elevate your wireless listening experience.

That experience shouldn't be in too much danger of getting cut short, either. The XSound Plus 2 promises 24 hours of continuous playback from a charge time of around four hours, while Bluetooth 5.3 should allow a stable connection from a stated range of up to 150 feet. An IPX7 waterproof rating, meanwhile, means that the speaker should survive even the heaviest of downpours and a (short) dunk in the swimming pool.

(Image credit: Tribit)

Plus, you get access to the Tribit control app, the platform from which you can control the XSound Plus 2's equaliser setting, check the battery life and hook up to other speakers in the company's range.

A small and relatively unobtrusive model, the new Tribit portable player boasts dimensions of roughly 20 x 7 x 7cm (hwd), making it a tad larger than the comparatively-sized JBL Flip 6 (around 18 x 7 x 7cm). It's also slightly heavier, clocking in at around 800g when compared to the Flip 6's impressively lightweight 550g.

Available to buy now, the Tribit XSound Plus 2 has an RRP of just $70 / £64, undercutting the Flip 6's current cost of $130 / £130 by a considerable margin. Whether it has the sonic chops to challenge the market's best, however, is another matter entirely.

