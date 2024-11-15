This is by far the worst Black Friday deal I've seen this year

Usually, we bring you the best Black Friday deals around on only the best audio visual kit. But every now and again, we see a deal so bad we just have to bring it to your attention, if only to ward you off taking it up. This is one of those deals.

We have to make clear, the deal is on a great product. The Sony WF-C500 are multi-Award-winners. Were it not for their successors, the WF-C510, they might well have won another Award this year. But for £60 at Amazon? Jog on.

That is a discount on the RRP. But they haven't been anywhere near their RRP for months. They recently dropped to £34 and you can currently pick them up from a different seller on Amazon for £40. So why Amazon itself is selling them for £60 is beyond us.

What's worse is that their successors, the WF-C510, currently go for £45 at Amazon – that's £15 cheaper than the older, worse C500. The mind boggles.

Sony WF-C500 terrible deal

Sony WF-C500 was £89 now £60 at Amazon (save £29)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth considering – just not at this price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are a terrible buy on this deal. Five stars

The Sony WF-C500 have been succeeded by the C510 recently, but that doesn't detract from their quality. IPX4 certification means they can withstand splashing water such as a downpour, and at 5.4g per earbud, they are barely noticeable in your ears. They also come in some more colourful options including blue, white and orange as well as black (though this ridiculously high price is only on the orange finish).

Connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 is quick and there's compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs on board. There is support for hands-free calls, while you can also access your smartphone’s voice assistant at the touch of a button.

The buds have 10 hours of battery life, or 20 with the carry case, and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They also offer Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio, and Sony's Sound Connect app that lets you tweak EQ settings.

The £60 Sony WF-C500 deal is available now at Amazon, but for how long? Hopefully not very long at all.

