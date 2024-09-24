Hi-fi deal alert! This five-star music streamer has seen its price slashed to an all-time low

If you already subscribe to a music streaming service, then adding a music streamer to your current hi-fi set-up is a logical next step.

And, we have found a fantastic deal on a five-star model that will be a great addition to any entry-level hi-fi system, especially with this hefty saving.

The superb Audiolab 6000N Play is now available for just £249 at Peter Tyson and, given we tested it at £449, do the maths and you’re getting it for almost half price. You’ll need to sign up to Peter Tyson’s VIP club to take advantage of this discount but it’s free to join with no hidden charges.

We originally tested the 6000N Play in 2020, but such is the longevity of hi-fi separates these days it still seems to be in plentiful supply.

Audiolab 6000N Play was £449 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

The Audiolab 6000N Play is well-equipped, easy to use, and produces a clear, informative and entertaining sound. Anyone looking for a budget music streamer should jump at the chance to own this five-star performer. Join the free Peter Tyson VIP programme to get the £249 price.

If you’re looking to either add a streamer to your existing set-up or build a streaming-based system from scratch we can’t think of a better building block.

With its screenless front, the Audiolab 6000N Play is an unassuming piece of kit, but there’s plenty of streaming talent inside. At its heart lies DTS’s Play-Fi hi-res, multi-room platform, which powers your streaming experience.

You have an array of streaming services at your fingertips, including Spotify Connect, Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited and Qobuz. Naturally, you can also stream hi-res music files up to 24-bit/192kHz from a networked server.

The unit is controlled via the DTS Play-Fi app which is nice to use and enables a fuss-free, stable and intuitive experience.

The Audiolab has a couple of nice features at your disposal too, such as the ability to assign up to six custom presets so you can hit a button and be taken straight to the source of your choosing, whether that’s a streaming service or your favourite internet radio station.

We were “agreeably entertained” during testing, calling the 6000N Play an “insightful and involving listen” and an “affordable way to implement streaming into your system without compromising sonic quality”.

The beauty of the Audiolab is that you can keep your CD player and leave the 6000N Play to fill that streamer-sized gap in your current hi-fi system. At this attractive, discounted price of just £249, we think this is one saving that's hard to ignore.

MORE:

Looking for a streaming service? Check out our Tidal review

And our recently updated Qobuz review

We built a superb turntable and streaming hi-fi system using affordable five-star products

Here's our pick of the best music streamers you can buy right now