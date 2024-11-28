This Black Friday Sennheiser soundbar deal is £260 off and it comes with a free wall mount

The deal on this Sennheiser soundbar comes with a handy free wall mount.

We’ve spotted a Black Friday deal that saves you £260 on a five-star soundbar, plus you get a free wall mount.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus has dropped from a hefty £1299 to £1039 at Sevenoaks.

Included in the deal is the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus Wall Mount, which makes crafting your ideal sound system set-up a little easier.

Ever since Sennheiser released its own soundbars back in 2019, we’ve rated their audio quality very highly.

The Ambeo Plus is no exception, with its astonishing ability to fill a room with weighty bass and precise vocals when playing music.

It performs wonderfully for movies, too, with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X both supported. We tested the soundbar with Netflix’s The King in our in-depth review, and said: “When the action ramps up and arrows go flying overhead, the Ambeo’s Dolby Atmos handling is spectacular, with a truly impressive sense of height achieved via the upward-firing speakers. As chainmail-clad soldiers smash into one another and chaos ensues, the Ambeo puts you at the heart of the action with thunderous metal clunks and battle cries erupting from all around.”

The Sennheiser soundbar features eARC via an HDMI 2.1 socket, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, optical and RCA inputs, an ethernet connection and a USB socket for powering a streaming stick. You can also send music to it using Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Google Chromecast.

Intrigued? Check out the deal before Black Friday ends.

