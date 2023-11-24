These stunning Focal headphones are better than half-price this Black Friday – but stocks won't last

Just when we thought we'd seen it all this Black Friday week, along comes a deal that really makes you sit up and pay attention. If you're searching for premium headphones without the premium price tag, you may well have found them. We present to you the Focal Elegia with possibly one of the deals of the year.

The gorgeous Elegia closed-back wired cans have plummeted in recent times, dropping from their original test price of £799 to just £349 at Sevenoaks. That is a saving of £450, yes four hundred and fifty pounds, on some serious headphone pedigree. There has been a mountain of wireless headphones enjoying discounts over the Black Friday period, but this is a deal so good it almost looks like a typo!

Focal Elegia was £799 now £349 at Sevenoaks (save £450)

We're astonished that a pair of headphones are enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be.

There's no point forking out what is still a significant chunk of cash on a pair of heavily discounted cans if they aren't up to scratch, and massive discounts can set alarm bells ringing as you wonder why such a deal seems a bit too good to be true. Such fears can be allayed with the Focal Elegia though – we've tried them, we've tested them, and we can tell you exactly what they're all about.

In typical Focal style, the Elegia are a gorgeously made pair of cans which, thanks to their superb design and high-end feel, are a delight simply to hold and to wear, even if you never turn them on. You'd have to be a strange soul to do so, and before long you'll be listening to tracks and keen to see what the Elegia can do.

Quite a lot, as it so happens. The Focals are wonderfully sophisticated and refined like so many of the brand's headphones, giving your music a wide, expansive soundscape in which to breathe. There's not much space and breadth to them that it's genuinely impressive, while the delivery of detail and spacing across the soundscape are equally impressive.

The Elegia can be beaten for timing and absolute detail, but this is getting into very nitpicky territory. If you told us that our test pair were going to retail at £349, we'd simply not have believed you. Grab them at Sevenoaks and feel smug that you've bagged one of the deals of the year.

MORE:

Beats headphones make Amazon's Top 100 Deals for Black Friday, but I've found better

Seeking some in-ears? Sony has slashed its five-star wireless earbuds

These are the best wireless headphones you can buy

Our Black Friday hub has all the information and best UK deals live now