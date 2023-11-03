These five-star JBL buds are just £99 at Amazon thanks to an early Black Friday discount

You might associate JBL more with their excellent array of Bluetooth speakers than you do with wearable audio, but the American brand has delivered some really decent headphones and wireless earbuds over the years.

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS are one such example, gaining five stars following their release in mid-2022 and offering a genuinely viable alternative to the domination of the affordable earbuds landscape enjoyed by Sony and a handful of others. You can currently grab the Live Pro 2 for just £99 over at Amazon, a whole £30 off their original test price of £130 thanks to the early Black Friday sales. That, maths fans, is nearly 25% off.

The best JBL Live Pro TWS earbuds deal

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS was £130 now £99 at Amazon (save £31)

A spicy discount on a five-star pair of wireless earbuds shouldn't be ignored, so if you value a punchy, lively sonic delivery and some really slick features, this deal is for you. Head over to Amazon for the black finish or Currys if you favour a rather tasteful navy blue.

If you're not keen on Sony but still want some of the finest wireless earbuds on the market for less than £100, your prayers have been answered. They might have hit shelves at around £130, but the JBL Pro 2 TWS have seen a steady fall in price for the 19 months or so since they landed in mid-2022. That, ultimately, is good news for the consumer, especially with this current £30 discount.

They're really worth a look, too. Five-star ratings aren't handed out for free here at What Hi-Fi?, so the Pro 2 TWS really did earn their stripes in attaining that coveted accolade. For anyone seeking a sparky, lively sound with plenty of detail and depth, these truly are some of the best wireless earbuds JBL have ever produced.

They're also startlingly easy to set up and live with. The JBL app is great, while the buds' on-ear controls and extensive feature list make them a joy to use. Bluetooth Multipoint is included, as is in-ear auto-pause detection, while ANC works really well considering the price. Even calls are strong thanks to the buds' six-mic setup.

As we stated in our review, the Live Pro 2 TWS represent "a step up from sub-£100 cheap wireless earbuds and allow you to access better sound quality without having to make the jump to more premium options from the likes of Bose, Sony and Sennheiser... we think they’re well worth a listen.". What better endorsement could you ask for?

If such a recommendation has piqued your interest, head over to either Amazon UK or Currys (depending on your colour preference) to take advantage of this deal. We've seen them drop even lower in the past, so keep checking our Black Friday hub to keep an eye on all the deals as they land.

