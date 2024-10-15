These 5-star Elac speakers are £50 off

We're in that strange period between Prime Day and Black Friday, but despite no major sale taking place there are plenty of deals around. Behold! Five-star Elac speakers with £50 off!

That means the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 are now just £249 at Peter Tyson. That's the best price we have seen.

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers best deal

These Elac speakers have been making waves ever since they made their 'Debut' back in 2020. They are closely related to the B5.2 that came before them, and those speakers won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, so the B6.2 certainly have a fine pedigree.

They feature a larger version of the same revised mid/bass unit found on their predecessors, using a new blend of aramid fibres for the cone, combined with a different shape to improve stiffness and damping. They have a convex rather than concave dust cap, which benefits the top end of the driver’s operating range and helps integration with the tweeter. That tweeter has wider dispersion and the top-end response now reaches 35kHz, up from the previous limit of 20kHz.

In terms of design, they are fairly basic and unassuming, but that reflects how they sound too, presenting your music faithfully and as the artist intended.

Bass is more expressive than that from the B5.2, and goes deeper, but never distorts. The frequency range is open and well balanced, and the rhythmic performance punchy and agile. They display a level of maturity not often seen at this end of the market. At this price, they are a steal.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read the full Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review

The best Elac speakers

And the best speakers around right now