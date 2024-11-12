There's less than 48 hours to go until we reveal the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 Products of the Year

Are you excited? We’re excited. Why? Because there’s less than 48 hours to go until our team of home cinema and hi-fi experts take to the stage at our special black tie event to reveal the Product of the Year and special category winners of the 41st What Hi-Fi? Awards.

For people who are new to the What Hi-Fi? Awards, the Product of the Year and special category winners are distinct to the Best Buy winners we announced in October.

Products of the Year are chosen from the Best Buy winners in each category by our team of reviewers who have tested every product on the list in our review rooms to make sure it is the best of the best.

This year will include Product of the Year winners across 25 categories. These range from affordable hi-fi accessories to cutting-edge stereo amps and 8K TVs.

You can see the full list on our dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners page, which currently includes the Best Buy winners in each category that make up the shortlist for this year’s Product of the Year winners. The Product of the Year winners will be added here when they're revealed on the night, so make sure to bookmark the page.

Still not excited? Then we have another treat for you. We’ll also be revealing our 2024 special category winners. These are five special awards that work slightly differently to the Product of the Year and Best Buy categories.

Specifically, our Outstanding Contribution industry award, our Innovation of the Year, Temptation, and Readers’ Award. Then, on top of all that, there is also the latest entrant into What Hi-Fi?’s Hall of Fame.

Not got an invite to the physical event? Don’t worry, you can follow all the action on our social media channels where we’ll be posting all the announcements as they happen. Make sure to stay tuned with What Hi-Fi? from 9pm UK time for all the latest reveals!

Agree (or disagree) with our choices? Let us know in the comments, and if there are any products you think we missed then we can soon add them to our (long) to-do list for next year...

