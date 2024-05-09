There’s finally an alternative to the Samsung Frame TV – and it’s much cheaper, too

Hisense has announced its new CanvasTV series, a TV with a changeable frame designed to sit neatly on your wall like a piece of artwork.

It's a similar proposition to The Frame by Samsung, but the big thing to shout about here is the price difference. The CanvasTV will be available in 55 and 65-inch models, costing $999 and $1299. In comparison, The Frame is priced at $1499 and $1999 for the same respective sizes.

We recently pondered the lack of competition to The Frame until now. Perhaps with the launch of this new model, other major brands might also follow suit and release more 'lifestyle' TVs in the same vein.

The CanvasTV features a 4K QLED anti-glare display, which Hisense says ensures the clarity and vibrancy of the screen isn't negatively impacted by ambient light in the room. The company also says that the screen should help replicate the depth and texture of real paintings.

In terms of specifications, the TV includes an RGB sensor for ambient light adaptation and a multi-channel 2.0.2 surround sound configuration. Gamers will be pleased to hear the TV offers a 144hz refresh rate with ALLM and VRR, so motion and movement across the screen should be smooth, regardless of what you're watching or playing.

The new models feature Chromecast built-in and use Google TV as their operating system, which brings together thousands of apps and streaming services in one place. There's also an 'Art Mode' which allows you to switch between preloaded works of art or your own personal photos.

The CanvasTV comes with Hisense's UltraSlim Wall Mount and a teak frame by default, but this can be switched out for a white or walnut frame. Hisense says changing frames should be simple as they easily slide onto the TV and are held securely by embedded magnets.

Availability is scheduled for later this summer. We have reached out to Hisense for pricing in other regions, including the UK.

