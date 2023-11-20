There's 36% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but is it the best Black Friday streamer deal?

Amazon isn’t shy when it comes to offering money off its own-brand products, but that doesn't mean we're not pleased to see a tasty 36% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Black Friday week, meaning you can pick one up for just £44.99 at Amazon.

As its slightly unwieldy name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the top dog in Amazon’s range of streaming dongles, meaning it has more power than the standard 4K version and includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (as long as you have a compatible router). It also supports the full gamut of HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG, plus Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround, and good old-fashioned stereo audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max was £69.99 now £44.99 (save £25)

With an impressive spec list, full range of streaming apps, and an easy-to-navigate interface (particularly when using the bundled Alexa remote) the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers plug-and-play streaming at its lowest-ever price.

Read our: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review

Our four-star review praised the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for its wide-ranging selection of streaming apps, which includes Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and BBC iPlayer in Ultra HD, while the picture it produces is sharp, detailed and colourful. We also acknowledged its competitive pricing, which is now even more competitive given this discount.

Before adding one to your basket, though, potential buyers should be aware of a couple of things. Firstly, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also available at a discounted price of £34.99 (a 42% saving on the usual £59.99), and Google’s Chromecast 4K, which offers a more natural-looking picture and richer audio performance, is currently available for £39.99 (a £20 saving). These are two excellent alternatives that might provide all the features you're looking for at even more affordable prices.

Still fancy adding a Fire TV Stick 4K Max to your setup? Head over to Amazon to secure your 36% saving.

