The world's largest OLED TV is going on sale soon

The world's biggest OLED TV will be available soon. LG's monster 97-inch set, which is a new addition to its excellent G2 OLED TV range, is coming to markets all around the world. Specific dates and prices are still under wraps, although the 65-inch G2 costs £3300 / $3200 / AU$5295 so you can expect a 97-inch version to be significantly more.

The G2 range is a step up from LG's excellent C2 range. The 65-inch OLED65G2 we have tested is £600 / $700 (around AU$1050) more expensive than the C2 equivalent. This is a lot, but as we said in our review, many will find it worth the extra outlay.

The main difference is the addition of a heat sink, which helps the G2's Evo screen to go brighter.

But the picture processing has been given a boost, too. The Alpha 9 Generation 5 processor brings better upscaling of HD and SD content to 4K, thanks to improvements in LG’s AI-based image analysis and a new upscaling ‘flow’ that actually removes a processing step to produce cleaner results.

The Dynamic Tone Mapping system (which maps the light range of HDR sources to the screen’s capabilities) can figure out both the genre of content you’re watching and whether a particular scene is taking place at night or in daylight, giving the TV more image ‘shorthand’ it can use when trying to optimise the picture in real-time.

Add to that improved AI Object/Background recognition, and you can see where your extra money goes.

The result is "easily LG's best OLED TV yet". And soon you can buy it in a size big enough to cover one wall of your lounge.

