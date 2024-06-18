The WiiM Amp has received its first major price slash

Suppose you’re looking for a compact integrated amplifier with wireless connectivity. In that case, the WiiM Amp might be an option that ticks your boxes, especially now that its price has dropped from £319 to £269 over at Peter Tyson.

We tested this amp recently and awarded it three stars in our review, noting some real strengths alongside a few shortcomings. That being said, this fresh discount makes it a more appealing purchase. Some of our recommendations for alternative systems, such as the Denon D-M41DAB or the KEF LSX II LT, were already more pricey than the WiiM, to begin with.

WiiM Integrated Stereo Amp deal

WiiM Amp was £319 now £269 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

Following the success of the WiiM Pro Plus streamer, the WiiM Amp aimed to hit similar heights and certainly gets a lot right, offering great connectivity options in a sleek, well-built unit. It has its drawbacks but for the price, it provides plenty of quality.

In our review of this WiiM, we commended the little stereo amplifier for its stylish design, solid build quality, and impressive feature set. However, we also thought it was somewhat limited sonically, providing great enthusiasm but lacking some dynamic contrast.

It has a characteristically forward and confident delivery, projecting music with plenty of texture and energy. The amp manages to make an admirable attempt at picking out nuance and detail in audio, separating instrumentation and resisting the urge to scramble the different musical components of a song.

The budget system includes a Class D amplifier, offering 60 watts of power per channel at 8 ohms. There’s also an ESS Sabre ES9018 DAC chip which can handle hi-res files up to 24/bit/192kHz.

On the connectivity side, the WiiM offers compatibility with Bluetooth sources, Google Chromecast, Airplay 2, Tidal, Spotify Connect and Amazon Music. It also includes HDMI ARC, Optical, and Line level inputs if you prefer a wired connection.

If you’re looking for a neat, tidy stereo amp with wireless streaming smarts, head over to Peter Tyson where the WiiM Amp is now available for £269 in Silver or Space Grey finishes.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our full WiiM Amp review

Our picks for the best music streamers available, tested by our experts

And our list of the best stereo amplifiers: options for every budget