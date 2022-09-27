Sky Stream streaming device gives you Sky without the dish

Sky has confirmed that Sky Stream – a plug 'n' play 4K HDR media streamer – will land in the UK on the 18th October.

The standalone device delivers Sky TV, along with "most of the Sky Glass experience", including voice control and playlists – over Wi-Fi, without a dish.

Sky reckons it will offer "the most the most affordable way to get Sky TV and Netflix together", with packages starting from £26 a month (with an 18-month contract) or £29 a month (with a rolling 31-day contract).

There is a £39.95 set-up fee (reduced to £20 if you sign up to an 18-month contract) but you won't need to book an engineer; Sky Stream plugs into any HDMI socket, just like other streaming dongles. Prices include next-day delivery.

The entry-level £26/29 a month package gets you Sky Ultimate TV and Netflix Basic but customers will be able to splash out on a host of packs and services including, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos.

Sky Stream will also offer paid access to the "best content" from apps such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, YouTube, Discovery+ and Peacock.

Want Sky Stream on up to five televisions throughout the home? You'll have to splash out £12 a month extra on the Whole Home package.

So, where does this leave dish-based products such as Sky Q? The company recently denied reports that it was planning to stop installing new satellite dishes by 2023, but with the popularity of streaming on the rise, it's surely just a matter of time...

