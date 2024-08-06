The five-star Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo is now cheaper than it was on Prime Day

Whether you're looking to upgrade from a cheaper deck, or you're a turntable newbie looking to futureproof your purchase, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo has probably been one of the products towards the top of your shortlist.

We tested this five-star turntable back in 2020, and it remains a strong recommendation for us at this price point – and even though its RRP has risen since its release like a lot of hi-fi products have (thanks, economy), you can now get it at 2020 pricing in some finishes.

Amazon is selling the High Gloss Red version for £448, with the other eight finishes available at various prices up to £479 for the High Gloss Black and Satin Green.

If you have your eye on the pricier colourways, you're better off heading to Peter Tyson, which is selling all options for £469 and is still the lowest price we've seen it for some time, including over Prime Day.

Best Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo deal

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo was £499 now £448 at Amazon

If you have around £500 to spend on turntable, this is one of our favourite ways to do it, particularly if you prefer the fuller, unfussy, laid-back sound that the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo has nailed so convincingly. A fantastic turntable that's a delight to listen to – you'll get it cheapest in High Gloss Red, but all finishes have a discount from what we saw on Prime Day.

Five stars

Price check: Peter Tyson £469, Richer Sounds £479

For under £500, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo is a great choice for a first, or even second, turntable, because it has potential to morph into a steady mid-range competitor, thanks to a series of affordable add-ons.

It features a number of improvements compared with its Debut Carbon predecessor, including improved motor mounting, new height-adjustable damped feet and a heavy steel platter that weighs 1.7kg. There's also a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) damping ring on the inside, so it's quieter in operation too.

Perhaps most welcome, though, is the addition of a rocker switch on the bottom of the deck, which allows you to adjust the rotation speed quickly and easily. We're also big fans of the choice in colour and finish – they all look really smart.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ortofon 2M cartridge comes pre-installed and set-up is super simple, but just be aware that there's no built-in phono stage. That's our preference, in honesty, but you'll need one in your amp or you can choose one of our favourite phono preamps to pair with it instead.

As for sound, this is an easy listening, unfussy deck with a full-bodied, warm sound along with plenty of detail and texture. Dynamic expression and rhythmic precision are at least on par for a five-star deck at this price, and while the Rega Planar 2 has a leaner, more spritely approach, the Debut Carbon Evo is a great choice for those who prefer something a little more laid back. Grab it at this price, and we've no doubt you'll be thrilled with what you hear.

MORE:

Check out our pick of the best turntables you can buy

Do you know how to set up your turntable and get the best sound?

Now learn how to clean your turntable to keep it sounding its best