The best Prime Day AirPods Pro deal isn't even on Amazon

While Amazon is doing its level best to deliver the best prices on, well, everything this Prime Day, it's always worth keeping an eye on rival sites when you're looking for the cheapest price. Or you can just let us do it.

If you're in the market for a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, then for now it's worth noting the cheapest price doesn't come courtesy of Amazon. Instead, you're best off following the link below for the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen...

Not sure about shelling out on the AirPods Pro? Check out our round-up of all the best AirPods Prime Day deals, which includes every model in the range.

The AirPods Pro are the top of the range AirPods - and very impressive indeed.

Their noise-cancelling tech features a 'Transparency' mode that actively allows sound in from the outside world, while the supplied silicone tips (you get three sizes) should ensure a better fit.

Battery life is a claimed five hours for the earphones, with another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard Apple AirPods (2019), but the Pros could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

MORE:

