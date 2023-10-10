The Bose QC45 Prime Day price is good – but we'd buy another model instead

Bose's QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones can be yours for £199 right now. They did drop to £180 a few months ago, but that was for a refurbished pair. These are brand new.

This price is £120 off the previous price – that's a serious saving. But the smarter money might go elsewhere...

Bose QuietComfort 45 was £320 now £199 at Amazon (save £120)

These excellent ANC headphones from Bose offer up strong noise-cancellation alongside impressive battery life and a comfortable build. At a whopping £120 off, if you're looking for a solid pair of over-ear cans, these could be for you.

The QuietComfort 45 earned four stars thanks to their excellent noise cancellation, strong battery life, and exceedingly comfortable build.

Bose's QuietComfort line has been around for the better part of two decades. Headphones in the range are renowned for their noise cancellation.

These headphones don't just cancel noise, though, they do a good job at playing it, too. The sound of the QC45 doesn't quite match class leaders, but it is an energetic, punchy listen that is surprisingly musical for the money.

On top of great noise cancellation and solid sound quality, the QC45 come with an array of convenient features such as quick charging, 24-hour battery life, a carrying case, and six mics (with four beamforming mics) built-in, making for a smooth user experience wherever you go.

However, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the better buy, even at £20 more. The Sonys are better all-rounders, and their app is more versatile and easier to use. They have a longer battery life, too. For a more comprehensive comparison, check out our Sony XM4 vs Bose QC45 head to head.

