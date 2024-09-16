The best gets better: LG G4 OLED TV back at lowest ever price and comes with a free soundbar

You know that trope in kids' TV shows where two characters combine their powers to become even more fearsome? This deal is like that. It combines last week's best-ever price on the LG G4 OLED TV and throws in the free soundbar worth £800 that cropped up later in the week. Madness.

If you missed it, last week the 55-inch version of the LG G4 dropped to a new low price of £1699 (£100 lower than previously) – but not for long. Richer Sounds promptly bumped the price back up, but threw in a free soundbar. Now it has combined both deals: you can currently nab the 55-inch G4 for £1699 at Richer Sounds with the soundbar thrown in.

You'll need to be a member of Richer Sounds' VIP Club to do so – but it's free to join.

LG OLED55G4 was £2399 now £1699 at Richer Sounds (save £700) plus free soundbar

The 65-inch LG G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it over the summer, making it one of the best TVs you can buy this year. Expect general improvements across the board, but picture quality is the star of the show here. And the free soundbar should make up for the sub-optimal audio. Five stars

LG rarely puts a foot wrong with its OLED TVs, and as we found in our review, its flagship LG G4 carries on that trend. While it might not reinvent the wheel, we still found it took a clear step forward, with its second-generation MLA OLED technology showing improvements in every area that we loved it for so much in the first place.

Highlights include an outstanding HDR performance, wonderfully immersive and accurate colours and superb motion-handling. Add its excellent suite of gaming features, and it makes for a fantastic option for any home-cinema enthusiast looking to invest in a next-generation OLED.

We love how slim it is when wall mounted too, making it the perfect TV if you want to win back some floor space. This model doesn't come with a stand, so you'll have to buy one separately if you don't want it wall-mounted.

It comes with the LG G1 soundbar (worth £799) from 2021. We haven't reviewed this particular model, and LG doesn't have a stellar track record when it comes to home cinema sound, so don't expect one of the best soundbars available. But it's thrown in for no charge, so you really shouldn't grumble.

The bad news is that the G4 hasn't stayed at its lowest-ever price at other sizes. But each still comes with a free soundbar – the 65- and 77-inchers come with the USG10TY (worth £999). Go for the 83- or 97-incher, and you will get the US95TR (worth £1699). What a time to be alive.

MORE:

Read our full LG G4 review

Check out the best TV deals around

OLED vs QLED: which is the best TV technology?