The best Apple Prime Day deals: iPad, AirPods, TV and more

Chances are there are, at least, some Apple products you like, considering the tech giant makes some of the most popular tech products in the world. The problem, though, often comes down to price, as Apple sells premium products for premium prices that don't often appear in the sales.

Thanks to Prime Day, however, you can save big on all kinds of Apple products, including iPad, every model of AirPods, and even Apple TV, too. Not every deal is equally as good, but we've found a variety of great deals on Apple products that you can order right now during Amazon's big deals holiday.

Read on for our list of the best Apple Prime Day deals (some of which extend beyond just those on the Amazon site itself), and if interested, you'd better act fast, as we don't expect these deals to stick around for long...

The best Apple Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $160 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (2021): $250 $170 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a comfortable pair of wireless earbuds packed with excellent noise-canceling that offer up a balanced, engaging sound, look no further than the AirPods Pro on sale for just $224 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): $250 $224 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new AirPods Pro come with personalized spatial audio profiles, improved noise-cancelation, and better battery life, among other upgrades. These just released, but you can grab a pair for $26 off during Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $550 $480 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are sleek, well-built wireless headphones that offer up excellent audio quality and great noise cancellation. Plus, they're the perfect accessory for anyone using Apple devices. With $70 off, this is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad (2021) 64GB: $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad comes packed with an impressive display, engaging audio, and an excellent camera. If you need a tablet for browsing the internet, playing games, and streaming your favorite shows, this is an awesome choice.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 32GB: $179 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 32GB Apple TV 4K will give you access to every streaming service under the sun and provide high-quality video. It also has one of the best interfaces around which makes for a great user experience.

First up are Apple's AirPods, which come in three flavors: AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max that all scale up in terms of features, sound quality and price. The original AirPods and AirPods Pro both earned four-star reviews from us at What Hi-Fi?, while we gave the AirPods Max the full five-stars. It's also great to see the AirPods Pro 2 discounted so early in their life as they only went on sale a couple of weeks ago!

Across all models of AirPods we've reviewed, we've appreciated Apple's dedication to an engaging, balanced sound alongside faultless wireless tech. Plus, Apple headphones tend to be extremely comfortable in our experience.

In terms of iPad, there likely isn't much to say that you haven't already heard. iPad is the most popular tablet out there for good reason: it's a capable, well-built device. We gave the iPad (2021) five-stars in our review, complementing its excellent picture and audio quality alongside a capable camera.

Last, Apple's take on a media streamer, the Apple TV, is another device we're fond of at What Hi-Fi? If you're looking for a media streamer that gives you access to all your favorite services alongside great image and audio quality, check out our five-star Apple TV 4K (2021) review.

If you're in the market for an Apple device, now's a great time to pull the trigger. Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day, Apple devices across categories have big discounts, so make sure to take a look if you're an Apple fan.

