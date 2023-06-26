The awesome LG G2 OLED TV has hit its lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

There are currently massive discounts on LG's superb G2 OLED TV, with the 55-inch and 65-inch models available for the lowest prices we've seen.

The 55-inch G2 is now just £1299 at Currys, which equates to an £1100 / 46% saving on the original price of £2399.

The 65-inch model is £1799 at Richer Sounds, making it £1500 / 45% cheaper than it was at launch. You need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member for this one, but signing up is free and quick.

You can pick up the 77-inch G2 for £3499 at PRC Direct. That's a saving of £1000 / 22%, but it is worth noting that this one did hit just £3399 in December.

Finally, if you've got the space for the ginormous 83-inch G2, you can pick it up for £4999 at Richer Sounds. That's a saving of £1500 / 23% on the £6499 launch price but, again, we have seen this one go slightly lower – it was £4799 back in November.

There is of course the possibility that prices could dip even lower around Prime Day 2023, but stock levels are likely pretty low at this point so by waiting you do somewhat run the risk of missing out entirely.

Best LG G2 OLED TV deals

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV £2399 £1299 at Currys (save £1100)

While many people will be best served by the slightly cheaper C2, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. Do bear in mind that there's no stand in the box.

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV £3299 £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

The G2 boasts not only OLED Evo technology, but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels. The design is also lovely (though bear in mind that a wall bracket is included but a stand is not) and every gaming feature imaginable is supported. Getting this deal involves signing up for a free Richer Sounds VIP membership.

LG OLED77G2 2022 OLED TV £4499 £3499 at PRC Direct (save £1000)

The 77-inch version of LG's top 4K OLED TV is every bit the dazzling proposition you imagine it to be. If you've got the space and the money, this is a superb option.

LG OLED83G2 2022 OLED TV was £6499 now £4999 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

The G2 is available as a huge 83-inch model as well. If you've got even more space and money, there may be no better TV out there.

The G2 is LG's best OLED TV of last year. It's a premium TV aimed at the most discerning of viewers, which makes this price cut all the more tempting. It still has the same Evo technology as the cheaper C2, but it also boasts an added heatsink that allows the screen to go even brighter.

It certainly looks the part, with a two-tier design that features a high-quality metal 'wrap' around the sides of the front tier. It's able to be hung almost flush to the wall using the supplied wall mount, but if you want a stand you'll have to buy one separately.

Picture quality is something else. It is noticeably brighter than the C2, but without washing out the colours. The brightest ‘peaks’ of an HDR image have more purity, brightness and ‘gleam’ – so elements such as sunlight reflecting off metal look absolutely stunning. But it's not just the little details – the overall brightness of light, full-screen HDR content is also boosted, adding to the realism.

Add to that unparalleled gaming specs, superb upscaling, excellent contrast and ultra-wide viewing angles, and you've got quite a viewing experience. At this price, it'd be rude not to.

The other TVs to consider are the C2, which is available for a little less but doesn't go as bright as the G2, and the G3, which replaces the G2 and is even brighter, thanks to the addition of new MLA technology. The G3 is very new, though, so is very expensive indeed right now. The sensible money is on one of these G2 deals.

MORE:

Not wedded to LG? These are the best TV deals right now

And these are simply the best TVs

Not sure which TV to buy? Check out our LG G2 vs C2 feature

And here's the LG G2 vs G3 comparison